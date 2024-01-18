‘Stand up and leave’: MCAST students told to walk out of class on Friday at 12pm

MCAST students are being told to walk out of their classes at 12pm on Friday in protest over stalled negotiations between the government and the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT).

In a video published to Facebook, Matthew Demicoli – the media officer of Kunsill Studenti MCAST – said that students were left with no choice but to hold the protest on Friday after the meeting between the MUT, the government, and MCAST management, was postponed.

“Due to the meeting with the MUT being pushed back further, and the directives not being lifted, we have no other choice but to continue with our protest tomorrow afternoon,” he said.

Jordan Galea Pace, who represents students from the Institute of Business Management and Commerce, encouraged all students to walk out of their lectures on Friday since negotiations have not been finalised.

“It’s not only important for you, but also for our teachers who work tirelessly for us,” he said. “We’ll see you tomorrow, and if you have a lecture tomorrow, just stand up and leave.”

The MUT launched a trade dispute with MCAST due to prolonged negotiations for a new collective agreement for educators.

Last week, it announced that lecturing grades at MCAST are following a directive whereby they will refrain from publishing exam marks.