‘Manuel Delia is not the PN’, Nationalist MP Alex Borg says in Facebook missive

PN MP Alex Borg has called out blogger Manuel Delia for describing ex-MP Franco Debono as “a re-emerging tumour.”

On Monday, Delia wrote about Debono, and the fact that he has recently been making headlines.

This seemingly irked Delia as he wrote, “But oh my God, Franco Debono is on the agenda again. He comes back like a re-emerging tumour, for some time too small for scans, and before you know it too big to carry.”

Delia further questioned Debono’s involvement in the PN.

This prompted a Facebook post by Gozitan PN MP Alex Borg, who stated that, “Manuel Delia doesn’t know what a tumour is.”

Borg said that Delia’s words were hateful, as he went on to describe him as, “a small man dangerously posing as a pseudo-intellectual.”