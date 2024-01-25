Lower the proposed possession limits, Sedqa tells government during drug reform consultation

Sedqa has stated that the proposed limits of drug possession in the latest drug reform is too high, and should be reduced.

In a short statement on Thursday, Sedqa formally gave its feedback during government’s recently opened public consultation to reform Malta’s drug laws.

Public discussions surrounding the proposed reform have been rife with accusations that government is adopting lenient court procedures for traffickers caught with substantial amounts of illegal substances.

In its statement, Sedqa recognised a number of positive points raised by the reform that aim to help people dependent on drugs.

“On the other hand,” Sedqa wrote, “we believe that the amounts (of drugs in possession) should be lower than those proposed…”

The national agency that deals with drug dependency noted that a balance must be struck between judiciary flexibility towards genuine dependency cases and having the necessary means to prevent anyone trying to benefit from leniency by using a “pseudo drug problem.”

Sedqa said that it is committed to keep collaborating and offering its specialised knowledge on the subject.