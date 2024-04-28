Three men found with drugs and firearm, charged in court

Three men were charged in court on Sunday after they were found in possession of a gun and drugs.

On Friday, Police stopped a car in Buġibba that was being driven by a 50-year-old man with a 39-year-old passenger, a police statement said.

In the vehicle, Police found what they suspected to be cocaine and heroin ready to be trafficked.

Police then continued the investigation at the 50-year-old man’s residence in Mosta where they found a 24-year-old man, the statement continued.

Here, they found a 700-gram block of what they suspected to be heroin, a firearm and an amount of ammunition, among other trafficking equipment.

The three men faced charges on Sunday at around 12.30 in front of Magistrate Rachel Montebello.