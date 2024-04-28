Three men found with drugs and firearm, charged in court
Police also found drug trafficking equipment
Three men were charged in court on Sunday after they were found in possession of a gun and drugs.
On Friday, Police stopped a car in Buġibba that was being driven by a 50-year-old man with a 39-year-old passenger, a police statement said.
In the vehicle, Police found what they suspected to be cocaine and heroin ready to be trafficked.
Police then continued the investigation at the 50-year-old man’s residence in Mosta where they found a 24-year-old man, the statement continued.
Here, they found a 700-gram block of what they suspected to be heroin, a firearm and an amount of ammunition, among other trafficking equipment.
The three men faced charges on Sunday at around 12.30 in front of Magistrate Rachel Montebello.