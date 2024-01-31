10,000 people apply for Tal-Linja cards after application fees are waived

More than 10,000 people have applied for a Tal-Linja Card since government announced that registration will be free of charge until February.

“We will continue to work on measures to encourage the use of public transport," Transport Minister Chris Bonnet said on Wednesday.

The announcement that application fees were being waived until end February was made by the minister earlier this month, with Bonnet also saying fares for non-card users were being raised.

Non-card users will be charged €2.50 instead of €2 per ticket purchased on the bus with cash or via the contactless payment facility. While the seven-day bus card for children will be reduced from €15 to €7, the same card for adults will increase to €25 from €21. A 12-day journey card will increase to €21 from €15.

The new tariffs will come into force next Monday.

Earlier this month Prime Minister Robert Abela announced ferry crossings in the Grand Harbour and Marsamxett will be offered free of charge to all citizens holding a Tal-Linja card.