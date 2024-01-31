More than 400 shops participating in price stability deal

Government has published a list of more than 400 shops which will form part of a price stability deal on 15 staple food categories covering around 450 products.

The list, which can be found here, shows the shops by locality, which will have a price reduction on the selected items.

The products from 15 food categories, include spaghetti, corned beef, tuna in vegetable oil, fresh and frozen pork chops and chicken legs, tea and instant coffee. All brands in the selected categories are subject to the price stability agreement.

The reduction will be a minimum of 15% on the recommended retail price (RRP) set by importers and producers on 31 October 2023. The cut-off date marks the period when the Economy Ministry took a snapshot of the market.

The price drop comes into effect on Thursday 1 February.

The reduction in profits on the selected items will be shared between the importers and sellers.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri expressed his satisfaction that not only large supermarkets have joined the agreement, but also smaller grocers.

“It was no easy task, but after countless meetings with the private sector, we have managed to strike a deal,” Schembri said.

The minister also welcomed the fact that shops forming part of the deal have doubled since government’s announcement earlier this month.