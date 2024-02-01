‘I am not trying to tease, it is a difficult decision’: Muscat on possible MEP candidacy

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is yet to make up his mind on a possible return to politics through a candidacy for the European Parliament seat.

“It’s not an easy decision, there are a lot of factors which I have to reflect on,” Muscat said while being interviewed by Karl Bonaci on Fliving. “My daughters are growing up, I have my private practice to consider, and my father is sick with cancer. These are all factors which I need to consider."

In an interview which mirrored the one Muscat had with Labour stalwart Manuel Cuschieri, Muscat faced weak questioning with little follow-up.

Last Thursday, Muscat’s possible comeback into politics was the talk of the town, as Cuschieri posted a laudatory Facbeook post on Muscat, asking his followers whether they agreed that Muscat should return to the Labour fore as an MEP.

This led to Prime Minister Robert Abela, a number of both Nationalist and Labour MPs and civil society to react publicly to Muscat’s possible return.

“I am not trying to tease, it is honestly a very difficult decision,” he told the presenter.

Speaking on the first few hours after Cuschieri’s status, Muscat said he received a “barrage” of calls from people asking what he would be doing.

He also commented on claims made by Nationalist MEP candidate Peter Agius who alleged Muscat was looking for parliamentary immunity.

“I don’t need immunity, even if you can have it, it can be removed,” he said. “I would request that it be removed.”

‘Individuals wanted Vitals to not succeed’

The former PM also continued to attack the Vitals inquiry and the inquiring magistrate, claiming it is only being used to tarnish his reputation because a handful of people “hate him.”

“It's an excuse to tarnish my reputation. We will end up spending two years going to court, only for me to have wasted my time and be liberated,” he told the presenter.

He also questioned why he would have lifted the time bar corruption by politicians if he would have intended to carry out corruption himself.

Economic model

Presenter Karl Bonaci also found the time to ask Muscat about the ongoing political debate surrounding the country’s economic model.

The former PM was quick to reply on how foreigners have become crucial to “the standard of living we have.”

“If you don’t want traffic, go to the desert. If you don’t want to see people around you, go to a country where there aren’t any jobs,” he said. “Before we used to work for foreigners, now they work for us.”

He also reiterated statements he had made back when he was PM that the majority of foreigner workers are paying taxes only to not get a pension.

“Foreigners are here because the economy has grown and not the other way round. The moment the economy stops growing, is the moment foreigners will stop coming to Malta,” he said.