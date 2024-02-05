Ministry wants business pitch for 50MW floating solar farm off Delimara

Malta’s energy ministry has issued a market consultation for projects to install solar farms at sea.

The purpose of the preliminary market consultation is to gauge market readiness for nearshore floating solar technology projects, including photovoltaic farms.

These 50MW farms are expected to be implemented within the sea area extending up to 12 nautical miles off the Maltese coast, at a potential offshore site south of Marsaxlokk, with a corresponding cable route to Delimara Power Station. However the PMC is open to any suggestions beyond this proposed site, which has not yet been subject to any seabed studies.

Prospective contactors will also have to ensure their proposed sites are safe from interference from submarine power cables or pipeline routes, apart from the limits imposed by Natura 2000 sites, fishing and aquaculture zones, bunkering zones, spoil grounds and ordinance dumping zones.

Six potential areas outside Malta’s 12-mile territorial waters had been identified for floating renewable energy projects.

Areas 1 to 3 are along Malta’s east and southeast coast, while Area 4 is to the south. Area 5 is along Malta’s west coast, while Area 6 is to the northwest of Gozo. All areas are massive and found outside territorial waters. They would require the projects to incorporate floating technology.

In 2022 the Continental Shelf Department had also sought investor interest in Malta’s offshore opportunities to gain knowledge regarding the possible activities that companies are willing to invest in. This covered the area beyond the 12NM territorial limit.

In 2021, the EEZ Act established an exclusive economic zone in an area beyond and adjacent to Maltese territorial waters, expanding offshore economic activities and potential investments in sources of renewable energy beyond the 12 nautical miles.

In the area beyond the 12 nautical miles, technical consultants are also proposing the deployment of floating offshore wind technology.

In December 2023, energy minister Miriam Dalli told the COP28 meeting in Dubai, that small island states were facing the highest short-term risk of climate change disaster and disruptions to their energy supplies.

“Challenges brought about by climate change are commonly shared among small island states, including Malta. As a result, small island nations are coming together to work on common solutions that are innovative and can bring about positive results,” Dalli said.

Dalli emphasised that small island states also share a unique advantage in that they are more agile in shaping and implementing policies. “It is an advantage we must leverage upon to drive the adoption of emerging technologies and propel our transition towards a greener economy.”

The government had also identified a 900sq.km zone of shallow waters around Hurd’s Bank, and a 6,500sq.km belt around the island as two areas where it intends issuing concessions to private companies for the production of renewable energy, the production and storage of hydrogen, fish farms and the establishment of “artificial islands”.

Apart from Hurd’s Bank, which is designated as Area 1 of Malta’s Exclusive Economic Zone, the entire offshore belt extending between 12 nautical miles to 25 nautical miles, which spans over 6,500sq.km, is designated as Area 2.

