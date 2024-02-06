Parliament debates new climate change legislation

MPs have started to debate a new legal framework to address climate change, which includes a Climate Action Authority and separate National Climate Action Council.

Environment minister Miriam Dalli opened the debate by insisting on the urgency of climate change, and highlighting its effects on extreme weather events like heatwaves, floods and droughts.

“Only when we understand how this global phenomenon is slowly changing the environment around us can we understand the collective action that needs to be taken,” she said.

Tuesday’s debate centres on a proposed bill to establish government bodies such as the Climate Action Authority, National Climate Action Council, and a Climate Action Fund. These entities will coordinate national strategies, engage stakeholders, and ensure public participation in decision-making processes.

The Climate Action Authority in particular will coordinate climate change policy, awareness campaigns, and adaptation/mitigation measures. The authority will work closely with both government entities and private companies to achieve climate goals and ensure accountability.

“The authority will have a clear mission: Sustainable economic growth means growth through actions in favour of the climate and environment, not to environmental detriment and degradation; it means strengthening social development so that no one falls behind when taking action against climate change.”

Dalli explained that the Climate Action Authority will be replacing what is today known as the Malta Resources Authority. This will be done through an amendment to the Environment Protection Act.

During the debate, Nationalist MP Albert Buttigieg said the new authority is good in principle, but warned of other authorities that have been set up but either lack the appropriate enforcement tools or willpower to enforce rules and regulations.

He pointed to the Environment and Resources Authority, which he said is tasked with protecting the environment but fails to do so and sometimes abdicates responsibility altogether.

Buttigieg also mentioned the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage. “Not only is this authority ignored, but sometimes it closes an eye to and ignores issues of environmental importance,” he said.

“The authority doesn’t even bother to recover a stone marker from the house of a minister,” Buttigieg said, referring to a historical British-era milestone found at the Qala residence of Minister Anton Refalo.

The debate on the legal framework will continue on Wednesday.