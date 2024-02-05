Climate action framework tabled for debate in parliament

The government will present a draft bill in Parliament on Monday to establish a legal framework for climate action and set up the Climate Action Authority.

Speaking at a press conference, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said this would be the first national authority focused on climate and relevant actions. “We want an authority that is proactive and offers a long-term vision,” she said.

According to the draft bill, this new authority will be responsible for climate action, as well as mitigation and adaptation policy and measures.

The Climate Action Authority will consist of a board with one chairperson and between four to six other members. These members will be appointed by the minister for a term of not more than six years. At least two members of the authority must have knowledge or experience in climate change and climate-related matters.

The authority will be empowered to set national or sector-specific targets, draft policies, coordinate climate action projects, and prepare climate strategies for the government’s approval. Among the strategy documents prepared by this authority are a national long-term strategy, a national adaptation strategy, and a National Energy and Climate Plan. It will also be tasked with collecting, processing, and interpreting climate action data.

The executive functions of the authority will be led by a chief executive officer appointed by the board following approval by the minister.

The bill states that it is the duty of every person, together with the government, to protect the climate and take preventive or remedial measures to do so. It shall also be the duty of the government to protect the climate for present and future generations.

The bill also lists several obligations by the government of the day to incorporate climate action into its everyday duties. These include taking climate change considerations into account in relevant social, economic, and environmental policies.

The bill also provides for a Climate Action Fund to support legal climate obligations and provide financial access to environmentally sound technologies and know-how or capacity for national requirements and developing countries.

Separate from the authority will be a National Climate Action Council, appointed by the prime minister in consultation with the minister. The council will consist of six to eight experts in climate-related fields, including scientific, public policy, finance, economic, and social fields.

The main objective of this council will be to support Malta’s strategic aims relating to climate action. Members of the council can hold office for a three-year period but may be reappointed when their term expires.

The parliamentary debate on the new bill will kick off on Tuesday, 6 February.