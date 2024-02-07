Ryanair announces new routes to Rome, Norwich and Belfast for summer 2024

Ryanair will be flying to three new routes from the end of March, the carrier announced on Wednesday.

The lowcost airline will now fly to Rome, Norwich and Belfast, with Ryanair now flying to a total of 67 destinations.

Flights to and from Belfast will be on Tuesdays and Saturdays, while Ryanair will fly to Norwich on Mondays and Fridays.

Starting March 31, there will be two daily flights departing for Rome's Fiumicino, with the exception of Fridays, when three flights will take off from Malta to the Italian capital.

Presently, Ryanair operates one or two daily flights to another Rome airport, Ciampino. The final flight on that route is scheduled for March 30.

CEO Michael O’Leary said the airline was being “squeezed out” of Ciampino due to what he said were “artificial noise restrictions”.

“They put a limit about five years ago to 120 flights a day; now that’s been further reduced to 90 flights a day,” he said.

He said foot traffic for Ryanair will reach 4.5 million passengers between April 2024 and March 2025, with almost a quarter more passengers when compared to this year.

Besides the new destinations, 20 other routes will see increased flights. Daily flights to Athens, Zagreb and Vienna, are expected to start on March 31.

Ryanair has also launched a three-day seat sale, starting Wednesday, to “celebrate” the airline's three new routes with fares beginning at €24.99.