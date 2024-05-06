NGO warns Comino is not prepared to welcome masses of tourists in the coming weeks

Comino remains unready to welcome vast swathes of tourists in the summer months as the island’s ecology is not being respected, NGO Nadur Nadif has warned.

In a statement on Monday, Nadur Nadif detailed its efforts to ensure that Comino is free from illegal dumping. The NGO said that last year, it removed over 200 garbage bags as it collected litter from the Blue Lagoon to Santa Marija Tower.

The organisation also noted its discussions with government bodies such as the Ministries for Gozo and Tourism, and the Environment Resources Authority (ERA), in order to come up with solutions to boost Comino’s environmental protection.

Anticipating larger crowds bound for Comino in the coming weeks, Nadur Nadif assessed its readiness for the peak tourism season. “Despite assurances of heightened enforcement and environmental stewardship, tangible progress remains elusive,” the NGO said.

Nadur Nadif said that at 10:00am on the first of May, “sections of the island surrounding the Blue Lagoon were still littered, a situation deemed intolerable for a designated Natura 2000 site.”

They noted that the garbage was still littering the bay despite seeing empty bins with new bags, raising questions over whether government workers are truly cleaning the site, or simply emptying the garbage bins. This was also the case elsewhere on the island, including in a campsite. Nadur Nadif noted its concerns, as it highlighted that Gozo minister Clint Camilleri had stated in parliament that the workers employed are “Beach Cleaners.”

“The spectrum of litter ranges from common items like cups and bottles to more egregious examples such as discarded pineapples.” The NGO also noted that the bins on the island lack proper labelling, indicating that waste management is non-existent.

“Despite considerable efforts and the implementation of new regulations on Comino, it remains unacceptable that visitors persist in littering…”

The NGO proposed a series of solutions which include designating the island as a plastic-free zone, as well as increased enforcement in Comino. Despite this, Nadur Nadif said that implementing such suggestions will come with delays.

“The lack of proactive measures is disheartening, especially considering Comino's potential to attract quality tourism and to enrich Malta's heritage.”

Nadur Nadif also highlighted recent tourist reviews of Comino which blast the “poorly managed” and trash-filled nature of the island.