Agriculture ministry claims ‘fake news’ on farming assistance numbers spread by Opposition

The agriculture ministry is accusing the Opposition of spreading disinformation on the amount EU subsidies received by Maltese farmers compared to their Italian counterparts.

In a recent press release, the agriculture ministry denounced what it termed as "fake news" propagated by the Opposition regarding the level of assistance provided to Maltese farmers.

The Ministry condemned these assertions as a disinformation campaign aimed at undermining confidence in the agricultural sector.

Nationalist MEP candidate Peter Agius had alleged that Maltese farmers receive only a fraction of the support compared to their Italian counterparts, according to data from the last national Common Agricultural Policy strategic plans submitted by both governments in 2022.

He pointed out that farmers in Malta will get a maximum €1,400 per hectare for vegetables and legumes, compared to €4,100 for Italian farmers on the same product.

However, the ministry claims this is categorically false and a misrepresentation of the facts.

The ministry said that Maltese farmers receive significant assistance through various schemes, including the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISYF).

Under the BISS scheme, Maltese farmers received up to €844.34 per hectare in 2023, while Italian farmers received a maximum of €183.91, according to the ministry.

Similarly, young farmers in Malta received up to €560 per hectare under the CISYF scheme, compared to a maximum of €89.65 for Italian young farmers. The ministry said that this stark contrast in assistance extends to various other forms of support, including subsidies for specific crops such as tomatoes.

The ministry insisted that the government's efforts have led to a significant increase in support for farmers, coupled with reforms in agricultural land regulations aimed at benefiting local producers.

Meanwhile, the ministry accused the Nationalist Party of engaging in disinformation, asserting that the Opposition offers little to address the concerns of farmers and producers.

READ ALSO: Farmers taking only quarter of CAP subsidies pocketed by Italians – Peter Agius