New Gozitan buildings will require Maltese stone façades, Planning Authority announces

The Planning Authority has announced that it will now require unpainted and unrendered lower globigerina limestone (franka softstone) on the street façade of Gozitan buildings in urban areas.

Last Sunday, MaltaToday reported on the new policy, as Gozo and planning minister Clint Camilleri had told this newspaper in an interview that he had directed the Planning Authority to issue a circular to this effect.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PA said that in recognising the importance of preserving Gozo's distinctiveness, the PA issued guidelines for the use of materials and colours in development applications across Gozo's urban areas. Franka stone may be utilised as a structural element or cladding material for ridge-edge developments within development boundaries.

The PA noted that exceptions to the use of franka stone may be considered for development applications outside Urban Conservation Areas and Design Priority Areas, especially in locations prone to erosive or corrosive climatic conditions like seafronts.

Alternative natural materials with similar visual and sensory properties, such as coralline limestone (hardstone) or travertine, may be permitted in such cases.

The PA highlighted that these guidelines extend to public buildings, non-residential developments, medium-to-large-scale projects, and industrial developments in Gozo's urban areas.

The authority said that it will enforce these guidelines by including the type and color of building materials, apertures, and balconies as conditions within development permissions.

"The Authority will move forward with this approach as it is evident that weathered franka stone is an important constant in the Gozitan architectural grammar and contributes positively even to long-distance views," the PA stated. The full circular can be viewed here.