[WATCH] Navalny like Caruana Galizia was killed for exposing corruption: Robert Aquilina

Rule of law NGO Repubblika held a protest outside the Russian embassy following the death of Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny.

“Alexei Navalny did not die, he was killed by the Putin regime. It was a political murder, a horrible assassination,” Repubblika President Robert Aquilina said.

Navalny's recent death in a penal colony above the Arctic Circle has sparked widespread condemnation of his 19-year prison sentence and raised concerns about human rights violations.

Navalny, known for his opposition to President Vladimir Putin, faced numerous challenges, including surviving Kremlin-linked assassination attempts. His sudden death while taking a walk in prison has fuelled outrage and calls for justice.

Aquilina commended Navalny’s work in criticising the wide-spread corruption under the Putin regime, comparing his death to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

“We know what Navalny’s mother is going through, because we suffered the same fate when they killed a journalist to try and silence her work in uncovering corruption in Malta,” he said.

He also stated that the same as what is happening in Malta, Putin did not silence his critics, but rather fired them up to uncover the truth.

Widow of Alexei Navalny says she will continue her husband’s work

Yulia Navalnaya, wife of the late Alexei Navalny, has published a video address in which she vowed to continue her late husband’s political work and called on Russians to rally around her as Navalny’s family were told they would not get access to his body for another two weeks.

“I will continue Alexei Navalny’s work… I want to live in a free Russia, I want to build a free Russia,” Navalnaya said in a powerful nine-minute video published on social media.

“I call on you to stand with me. To share not only grief and endless pain … I ask you to share with me the rage. The fury, anger, hatred for those who dare to kill our future.”

Navalnaya, 47, accused the Russian authorities of murdering her husband, hiding his body and waiting for traces of the nerve agent novichok to disappear from it.