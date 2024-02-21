Proposed bill to shift to 'opt-out' organ donation system set for parliament today

A new bill proposing a shift to an 'opt-out' system for organ donations will be presented in parliament later today on Wednesday, enjoying already unanimous support from all parties in the legislature.

This legislation aims to change the current framework, presuming individuals over the age of 16 consent to organ donation unless they explicitly opt out.

Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo, the architect of this initiative, is set to present the amendment to Malta’s existing organ donation regulations as a private member’s bill to the Speaker.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela also expressed his endorsement of the bill to the Times of Malta, stating his eagerness to back the proposal.

This legislative change represents a significant departure from the current 'opt-in' model, which requires individuals to register their willingness to donate organs posthumously.

This proposal marks the second attempt to revise the donation system, following an unsuccessful bid in 2015 that was shelved after public consultation and opposition from various quarters, including the Church, which advocated for organ donation to remain a voluntary act.

Bartolo, who has personally donated a kidney to a stranger, argues that adopting an opt-out system could dramatically reduce the waiting times for organ transplants.

He emphasises the necessity of establishing a robust regulatory body to oversee the ethical distribution of organs and prevent misuse. Furthermore, Bartolo highlighted the importance of including measures to honor the preferences of the deceased's family members.

Following its presentation, the 'bill to amend the act on the donation of organs, tissues, and human cells' will proceed through the governmental process, including debates and committee reviews, before a final decision is made.

As reported by the Health Care Standards Directorate, Malta had over 27,000 registered organ donors in 2022.

The move towards an opt-out system aligns Malta with a growing list of countries, such as Spain, Singapore, Austria, and Belgium, that have already implemented similar frameworks.