NGO notes 16% increase in pregnant women receiving abortion pills in Malta

In 2023, 491 pregnant women in Malta sought abortion pills through telemedicine services, representing a 16% increase from the previous year's figures.

In a statement by Doctors for Choice, the NGO stated that Malta's recent changes to abortion laws fail to address the complex needs of women facing pregnancy complications, victims of sexual crimes, or those dealing with severe fetal anomalies.

The enactment of Bill 28 sparked debate about whether it would "introduce abortion" to Malta. However, the NGO stated that the reality is that abortion already occurs in Malta, with hundreds of women opting for safe, self-administered procedures at home using abortion pills.

Recognised as safe by medical authorities like the World Health Organisation, this method is considered effective for pregnancies up to 12 weeks.

"Women in Malta should not be considered criminal for accessing abortion care services that are legal in all other EU states, and yet we continue to see cases in Malta of vulnerable women being summoned in front of courts for terminating their own pregnancy."

To support women in accessing safe abortion care, Prof Isabel Stabile and Dr Natalie Psaila offer a free Abortion Doula Support Service (telephone number: 20341683), providing confidential advice and assistance. Additionally, to prevent unwanted pregnancies and provide contraception education, our organisation has launched a Contraception Helpline (20341685), offering free guidance and support to anyone in need.