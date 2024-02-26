Project Green’s valley interventions ‘unprofessional’, expert says

Project Green’s valley interventions aimed at eliminating the presence of invasive plant species are improperly carried out and lack essential follow-ups, MaltaToday has learnt.

The flagship government environmental entity tasked with the creation of open spaces also took over valley management works.

A year after its establishment, MaltaToday took a closer look at the entity’s work and found that 37% of projects were entirely focused on the rehabilitation of valleys. These works collectively cost €3,672,239.

But an expert who spoke to MaltaToday was unimpressed with the one-off interventions by Project Green.

Project Green has described the works carried out in valleys as “the general cleaning of the site from any dumped waste, removal of invasive alien species,” and the planting of riparian trees and shrubs, “where applicable.”

One of the valley projects is Swieqi’s Wied Mejxu in September 2023. When the entity responded to this newspaper’s questions about the works, it was explained that these involved the removal of invasive alien species, namely Arundo donax (Giant reed) and Ricinus communis (Caster oil tree).

However, when MaltaToday visited the valley recently both invasive plant species were very much present in the area. In fact, the only visible human intervention was a hole in the ground with giant reeds sprouting out and garbage close by.

According to information tabled in parliament, these works cost €9,790.

MaltaToday visited the area near Ta’ Brija Cemetery in Siggiewi, where Project Green removed giant reeds. In this case, this newspaper is informed that the entity conducted these works with a digger.

According to Project Green, excess sediment was also removed to ensure that no roots remain, and the works were done to create space for rainwater runoff to flow thus mitigating flooding and avoiding soil erosion in surrounding fields.

Likewise, this newspaper found invasive plant species which had grown back significantly, as well as a few pieces of garbage thrown out from the road.

Unprofessional works

MaltaToday spoke to Professor Joseph Buhagiar, an associate professor of biology at the University of Malta to gauge his reaction to Project Green’s works. Buhagiar described these interventions as “unprofessional” and “a big mistake,” noting that the haphazard removal of alien species could lead to more desertification.

Buhagiar noted that such works cannot be properly carried out with a digger, as the removal of alien species requires knowledgeable workers who pick the species by hand after weeks of mapping and preparations. He further explained that proper works must also include extensive follow-ups to fully eradicate the invasive plants.

He noted that the money spent on these works could be utilised much better, insisting that “there is a science behind the removal of invasive plant species and the rehabilitation of such sites.”

Buhagiar went on to say that each invasive species has its own way of eradication, adding that a worker cannot simply come in with a digger and expect to solve the problem.

“The drive and intention (behind the interventions) is good, but the execution is extremely lacking,” he underlined.

Buhagiar also spoke about the presence of garbage in the areas seen by MaltaToday. Similarly, he noted that the removal of waste must also be frequent and thorough, as the presence of garbage in any space invites more people to litter and throw away bulky refuse.