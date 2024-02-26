menu

Increase in domestic violence reports over past four years

Information tabled in parliament shows domestic violence reports to the police rose from 1,645 in 2020 to 2,071 in 2023

karl_azzopardi
26 February 2024, 8:00pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
2,071 domestic violence reports were filed with the police in 2023, information tabled in parliament has shown.

The figures were tabled by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri in reply to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Darren Carabott.

Figures show a steady increase of domestic violence reports over the past four years, rising from 1,645 reports in 2020 to 1,741 in 2021 to 1,828 in 2022 to 2,071 in 2023.

Camilleri went on to say that, in recent days, the inaugural centre for victims of domestic and gender-based violence commenced its operations. He specifically mentioned the Santa Lucija hub, which will be operational 24/7 throughout the entire year.

He explained that the facility offers diverse support and professional assistance services, provided by professionals, police force members, and trained workers in the field. Additionally, various entities contribute to helping and supporting victims of domestic violence.

Camilleri highlighted that the establishment of this centre followed the creation of the Gender-Based and Domestic Violence Unit by the Police Force in November 2020. This unit comprises trained officers and professionals dedicated to serving victims of domestic and gender-based violence.

He further noted that while this hub is situated in the southern part of the country, a second hub is anticipated to open in the northern region of Malta.

