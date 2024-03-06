PM: 590 babies born through IVF since 2013

590 babies were born through in-vitro fertilisation since 2013, the Prime Minister said on Wednesday.

Robert Abela mentioned this at a meeting with the new executive committee National Council of Women in Castille, on the occasion of women’s day.

Abela noted a series of reforms have been carried out in favour of women, but more work is needed to address the new realities being faced by women today.

He said the introduction of free childcare led to increased participation from women in the workforce, while IVF reforms meant more women could become mothers.

Abela also mentioned an electoral law reform that allowed more women to become MPs, as well as other reforms and measures taken to prevent domestic violence.

The prime minister specifically mentioned the introduction of femicide, but said more work is needed to prevent domestic violence. He also said that new regulations on temping agencies, and new helplines, have also served to counter human trafficking.

The women’s council president, Rebecca Berry Wellman, said that free childcare was one of the biggest measures to have helped women balance their family and careers. She was joined by other members of the executive, including treasurer Iona Baldacchino.