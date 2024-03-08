PN asks standards czar to investigate Aaron Farrugia's appointment after removal from cabinet

The Nationalist Party has asked the standards commissioner to investigate Aaron Farrugia’s appointment as ambassador of the International Maritime Organisation.

In a statement on Friday, shadow minister for justice Karol Aquilina stated that the ex-minister’s appointment is “fundamentally wrong,” as he quoted the previous standards czar’s comments on backbenchers who occupy government roles.

In 2019, George Hyzler had written a report on such jobs for backbenchers who are placed in well-paid positions with the State or on lucrative legal consultancies with ministers.

“The principle of separation of powers is fundamental in our democratic system… we should be looking towards introducing more checks and strengthening existing ones rather than diluting them,” said Hyzler, who dubbed this practice as being “fundamentally wrong”.

In the PN’s statement, Aquilina said that it is clear that Farrugia’s appointment was nothing more than a consolation prize funded by the taxpayer following his removal from cabinet.

Aquilina said that this practice was also noted by the standards commissioner himself, as it was described as a way to compensate for the low salary MPs have.

The PN asked the standards czar to investigate the appointment.