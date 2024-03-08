Parliamentary secretary for public cleansing appeals for more women to join Cleansing Division

Parliamentary secretary for public cleansing Glenn Bedingfield has appealed for more women to join the Cleansing and Maintenance Division.

On international women’s day, Bedingfield met with the entity’s female workers, where he stated that the number of women employed here is too small.

“Right now, only 10% of the workers are female, and we must raise this number in all levels of the division,” he said, noting that women can bring different perspectives to the table.

In a press release, it was stated that despite the achievements in past years, women still have a way to go to be properly celebrated for their work in their families, communities and society in general.

Meanwhile, the Cleansing Division's General Director, Ramon Deguara praised the female workers' daily efforts, while stating that he is determined to create more opportunities for women within the entity.

During the visit, the female workers were given plants by Bedingfield and his partner Charlene, as a symbol of gratitude for their work.