Grech says Abela threw previous Labour cabinet under the bus

Bernard Grech has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of throwing the previous Labour cabinet to the lions to save his own skin, as demands for responsibility over the Vitals hospital deal mount.

“Today the government filed a note in court in which basically Robert Abela threw to the lions all those who had been in cabinet before him and some who are still there,” Grech told reporters.

He was speaking following a court sitting on the Vitals compensation case which was started by the PN after the deal was rescinded by court last year.

Grech specified minister Chris Fearne, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and former ministers, Chris Cardona, Konrad Mizzi and Edward Scicluna as having been in cabinet at the time the deal was signed, adding that Abela had been Muscat’s legal advisor.

“Abela cares about nobody but himself,” Grech said.

The PN leader also condemned what he said were attempts to discredit the magistrate who carried out the Vitals inquiry, drawing parallels with Abela’s attempt to pressure the inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

“These are all dangerous actions and are acts of a coup d'etat, and I am choosing my words carefully…it is a very dangerous situation. The PM forgets that he has the obligation to prevent these attacks [on the judiciary] and not perpetuate them himself.

“The law is blind, but Robert Abela continues to attack those he sees as a threat,” Grech went on. “We are in an unprecedented situation and these are very dangerous times.”

Asked whether he could say who was being referred to as the establishment, Grech replied “Robert Abela is the establishment. There cannot be an establishment against an establishment against an establishment.”