New Immigration Ambassador and International Protection Ageny CEO announced

Malcolm Cutajar has been appointed as the Thematic Ambassador for Immigration, as Mauro Farrugia has been given the role of Head Executive for the Agency of International Protection.

In a statement by the Home Affairs Ministry, it was said that the appointment of a Thematic Ambassador for Immigration fulfills a 2022 electoral promise and aims to enhance efforts on immigration both locally and internationally. This international engagement seeks to establish connections between Malta migrants' countries of origin.

Home affairs minister Camilleri emphasised that the scope of this role extends beyond the repatriation of migrants who do not qualify for refugee status.

It also involves efforts to prevent individuals from risking their lives at the hands of human traffickers. Additionally, Camilleri highlighted that this appointment strengthens Malta's political coordination on all forms of immigration.

Malcolm Cutajar holds Bachelors and Masters degrees in International Relations. He has held various positions within the Agency of International Protection, including Assistant Commissioner for Refugees from 2017 to 2020, when the agency was known as the Office of the Commissioner for Refugees. He later served as Deputy Head Executive before being appointed as Executive Head in November.

Meanwhile, Mauro Farrugia holds a Bachelors Degree in Psychology from the University of Malta. He has worked directly with various vulnerable groups, including asylum seekers. Previously, Farrugia served as the Head Executive for the Agency of Protection for Asylum Seekers and as the Commissioner for Care and Development for Prisoners.