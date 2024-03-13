Architects, developers urge government to take its time on construction reforms

The National Building Council (NBC) has urged government to refrain from hastily implementing the construction reforms recommended by the Jean Paul Sofia inquiry board.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NBC, made up of the Malta Development Association and the Kamra tal-Periti, emphasised the need for constructive dialogue among all stakeholders, including government and opposition representatives.

The statement came one day before the Opposition is expected to table a motion of no-confidence targeting three ministers. The motion is also demanding the implementation of all recommendations issued by the public inquiry board within six months.

“We must not lose sight of the fact that our sector is a formidable pillar of our nation's economy, providing livelihoods to over 40,000 individuals,” the council said. Adding to this, the NBC stated that any proposed reforms must be carefully considered.

According to the NBC, rushed reforms could lead to unnecessary bureaucracy, potentially impeding the sector's ability to achieve its collective objectives. Instead, the council urged for a focus on streamlining administrative processes and eliminating “superfluous” bureaucratic elements.

NBC highlighted the need to relieve architects from excessive administrative burdens, allowing them to concentrate on their specialised work without being burdened by paperwork.