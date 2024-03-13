Government to provide domestic violence victims with panic buttons later this year

The government is in the process of finalising amendments and tenders to provide "more safety" to domestic violence victims.

Addressing parliament on Wednesday, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri explained how panic buttons, along with electronic tagging, are just a few of the planned measures outlined in the government's new national strategy on gender-based violence (GBV) and domestic violence (DV).

Panic buttons are wireless devices that a person, in this case, a domestic violence victim, would carry with them at all times.

Pressing the button or alarm would enable the person to send their location and silently call for help in the event of an emergency.

Electronic tagging is also expected to be introduced this year, with Camilleri confirming that the government is finalising not only the tenders but also amendments to the bill concerning these matters.

Initially, the government tabled the first reading on electronic tagging in the House more than two years ago.

In November 2023, Camilleri confirmed that electronic tagging for certain inmates at the Corradino Correctional Facility is scheduled to be introduced in 2024.

This news came just a few months after Jomic Calleja Maatouk and his partner Marzia Miramar absconded from Malta in what appeared to be a clear attempt to escape justice.

