Emanuel Cuschieri's claims spark brief parliamentary debate

Claims made by Labour propagandist Emanuel Cuschieri were raised in parliament on Wednesday regarding concerns about a "coalition between businesses and politicians."

Addressing the matter, PN Spokesperson for Home Affairs Darren Carabott inquired whether the police are investigating the alleged relationships between businessmen and former or present Labour MPs.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri dismissed the question, stating that politicians should refrain from commenting on or pressuring the police regarding investigations.

He accused Carabott of partisanship in his parliamentary inquiry, stating, "the honorable member has been serving as my Shadow for a few days. He is the third to hold this role while I am the minister of this portfolio. However, it is evident that these individuals change, but their mentality remains the same."

Carabott attempted to pose the same question twice, inquiring about the steps taken by the police in response to Cuschieri's claims, but Camilleri did not provide a direct response on either occasion.

On the third attempt, Carabott asked what assurance the government could provide to the public regarding the police carrying out their duties.

Once again, Camilleri evaded the question.

On Tuesday evening, Cuschieri threatened to out “businessmen” who he claims are blocking Joseph Muscat’s return to politics.

He claimed these people are working behind the scenes to stop the former Labour leader from contesting the European Parliament election this June.

“We want the PL to register its biggest-ever electoral victory in June, and to assure this happens we must be completely sure that its MEP candidates are the best ones possible,” he told followers in a Facebook live message.