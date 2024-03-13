Standards Commissioner calls for Cabinet members’ terminal benefits to be regulated at law

The terminal benefits package granted to former prime minister Joseph Muscat reflected new elements not previously included in similar packages, the Standards Commissioner said.

A report penned by Standards Commissioner Joseph Azzopardi shows how Muscat was given the possibility to forfeit the transitional allowance paid over three years and instead receive a lump sum payment of €120,000.

The lump sum was equivalent to double a month’s pay of prime minister for each year Muscat served as Opposition leader and prime minister between October 2008 and January 2020.

Azzopardi described the alternative terminal benefit as “a new and substantial benefit”.

Another new element was the inclusion of a second car for personal use and the third was the use of an office at Sa Maison, which belongs to the State.

The details come from an investigation requested by Arnold Cassola and NGO Repubblika into Prime Minister Robert Abela’s decision to grant Muscat what they termed as a generous terminal benefits package.

Azzopardi said that the benefits package was a decision taken by Cabinet in December 2019 before Abela became prime minister.

Additionally, the Standards Commissioner said the law prevented him from investigating a Cabinet decision.

However, in his conclusions, the Standards Commissioner called for terminal benefits to be “regularised at law to ensure full transparency” rather than be determined through a Cabinet decision that no one has access to.

The investigation found that the public office given to Muscat for his personal use was granted on “mere tolerance” and there existed no transfer of title.

The Commissioner said that although the Cabinet secretary’s reply insisted the Sa Maison office was granted for use on a tolerance basis, it was mentioned in the terminal benefits package decision taken by Cabinet, leading to uncertainty over the status of the public building.

The Commissioner recommended that this situation be clarified and if need be regularised.

Terminal package given to Muscat

Cabinet decided on the terminal package in a meeting on 10 December 2019. Joseph Muscat, who was still prime minister, was not present for the meeting.

• Fully-expensed car and use of driver

• Diplomatic passport

• Two landlines and internet service

• Computer or laptop with printer and scanner

• Mobile phone with call cap up to €2,330 per year

• Government Gazette

• Terminal benefit that covers the period 1 October 2008 until 12 January 2020

• A public official who serves as a personal assistant

• Use of an office

• Use of a second car