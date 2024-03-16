Justice minister presents 14 new lawyers and two legal procurators with their warrants

Justice minister Jonathan Attard presented 14 new lawyers and two legal procurators with their warrants, officially recognising them as fully qualified professionals in their respective fields.

The ceremony took place at Spazju Kreattiv, where the minister extended his best wishes to the newly official professionals, encouraging them to use their skills to ensure equitable representation for all.

Attard emphasised the importance of conducting their duties with reverence for the constitution, national laws, and regulations.

He also took the opportunity to announce that the government would soon introduce proposals to reform Family Court proceedings. These proposals will undergo public consultation, allowing for broader input and feedback.

Accompanying the minister were Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg and Justice Ministry permanent secretary Johan Galea, underscoring the significance of the occasion.