Road works planned to ease traffic flow at Qormi’s l-Imgħallaq roundabout

Infrastructure Malta will carry out minor interventions at the roundabout known as Tal-Imgħallaq in Qormi to improve traffic flow at the junction, Chris Bonett said.

The planned works are a short-term intervention on the busy junction similar to those undertaken at St Andrew’s, the Transport Minister told MaltaToday in an interview. He said the works will be complete before the start of the new scholastic year in September.

In St Andrew's two hairpin junctions were built and the road widened to relieve congestion in the area.

The Qormi roundabout junction receives traffic from Luqa, Qormi, Żebbuġ and Siġġiewi and is a notorious bottleneck. A similar intervention was undertaken a couple of years ago at the Siġġiewi-Żebbuġ junction further up from the l-Imgħallaq roundabout that helped improve traffic flow along the Żebbuġ bypass.

Bonett said a major overhaul of the Tal-Imgħallaq junction will be undertaken in the long term but this will have to come after works on the Msida Creek and Paceville intersection projects are complete.

With works on the Msida Creek project expected to start later on this year, Bonett said a project manager to serve as a focal point for local councils and stakeholders will be appointed to try and minimise the inconvenience the works will cause.

READ ALSO: Interview | Chris Bonett: ‘Traffic solutions should not burden motorists financially’