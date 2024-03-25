Tourism workers from outside EU now need a skills pass to obtain work permit

Prospective hospitality workers from outside the EU will have to undergo training to obtain a special pass before being granted permission to work in Malta.

The Skills Pass was formally launched today by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo.

Third country nationals will have to undergo several courses in their own country, which include knowledge of English, basic hospitality skills, knowledge of Malta’s tourism product and learning of basic English linked to the hospitality industry.

Foreign workers from countries outside the EU who are already employed in the Maltese tourism and hospitality sectors will have to obtain a Skills Pass by January 2025 when their single work permit comes up for renewal.

There is a two-month grace period for third country nationals who are in Malta but have not yet started working in the hospitality sector to obtain a Skills Pass.

In two years’ time, the requirement to have a skills card will also be extended to foreign nationals from EU countries.

The Skills Pass will be issued by the Institute for Tourism Studies in collaboration with Identità, the agency responsible for issuing wor kand residency permits, and visas.

Without a Skills Pass, foreign workers will not be able to apply for the single work permit.

“The Skills Pass is one measure aimed at taregting abuse of foreign workers and to ensure only quality foreign workers come here to contribute to the country’s economy,” Byron Camilleri said.

He added that the introduction of the Skills Pass for the tourism industry will serve as a model for other sectors. “Government understands the needs of Maltese companies to employ foreign nationals when they cannot find Maltese workers and we will ensure these remain accessible on condition they are skilled,” Camilleri said.

Clayton Bartolo said the introduction of the Skills Pass was an opportunity to improve the quality offering in tourism.

“If we want quality tourism, we have to ensure our frontliners have the ability to make a positive difference in the experience of tourists and locals,” Bartolo said.