BirdLife Malta proposes moratorium on spring hunting of turtle doves

BirdLife Malta is proposing a moratorium on the spring hunting of turtle doves.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NGO said that this proposal will be presented at an upcoming ORNIS Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 2nd. This, BirdLife said, is being proposed in light of scientific evidence indicating the continued decline of the European turtle doves.

A report submitted by BirdLife Malta highlights the precarious status of the turtle doves and emphasises the need for its protection during the critical spring migration period. In line with these findings, BirdLife Malta has tabled a motion urging the Maltese government to reintroduce a moratorium on spring hunting of the turtle doves.

This motion will be voted upon at the ORNIS meeting, where proposals by the hunting federation FKNK to open a spring hunting and trapping season on turtle doves will also be discussed. FKNK's proposals, including the trapping and captive breeding of turtle doves, are viewed by BirdLife Malta as detrimental to the species' conservation efforts.

Furthermore, FKNK's proposal to continue spring hunting of turtle doves risks escalating the matter to the European Court of Justice, as the European Commission has issued an Infringement Procedure against Malta in February 2023.

BirdLife Malta's report, which includes data from organisations such as the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the European Bird Census Council (EBCC) and the PanEuropean Common Bird Monitoring Scheme (PECBMS), demonstrates the ongoing decline of the turtle doves population.

The report also critiques the annual report issued by the Wild Birds Regulation Unit and identifies flaws used to justify spring hunting derogations.