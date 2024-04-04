[WATCH] Myriam Spiteri Debono says presidency will support people in their needs and tribulations

Myriam Spiteri Debono has promised the presidency will continue to support people in their needs and tribulations in her first comments to journalists at San Anton Palace.

“To the Maltese and Gozitan people, I tell them that the support they received throughout other presidencies will continue – support in their needs and tribulations,” she said.

Spiteri Debono thanked the Prime Minister and the Opposition leader for her appointment.

“It was historical that they [the government and Opposition] reached an agreement to change the law, and then, thank god, they agreed again,” she said with reference to the new constitutional disposition that requires the president to be chosen by a two-thirds vote in parliament.

But she added that it “would not have been pretty” for the government and Opposition to amend the law, but then fail to agree on a presidential candidate.

Earlier, in her first speech after taking the oath of office, Spiteri Debono said the two-thirds principle should not be viewed as a hindrance because it can foster consensus building and compromise.

At San Anton Palace, the President received courtesy calls from Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech.