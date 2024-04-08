Anti-Semitism, religious intolerance and xenophobia pose threat to all societies: Ian Borg

Anti-Semitism, together with religious intolerance and xenophobia, pose a threat to the security of societies worldwide, primarily with conflicts occurring in various regions, Foreign Minister Ian Borg said.

Speaking during first conference of the Maltese Presidency of the OSCE held in Malta, Borg called for proactive measures and initiatives from everyone, while emphasising the crucial role of education in this area to foster greater understanding and acceptance. Here, Minister Borg also reflected on Malta's historical role in providing sanctuary for Jewish refugees during the Second World War.

During the opening of this conference, which is held every year by the OSCE, Ian Borg, who is currently also holding the position of Chairperson-in-Office of the OSCE, emphasised the urgency for a more collective will against anti-Semitism and all forms of intolerance and discrimination.

"It is crucial that we adhere to the fundamental principles of the OSCE such as equality, tolerance, non-discrimination, and respect for everyone, regardless of their beliefs and ethnicity," he said.

Borg expressed his appreciation towards the commitment of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) within the OSCE for their dedication in promoting human rights protection and fundamental freedom within the OSCE. He also thanked his Special Representatives for Tolerance and Non-Discrimination.

At the end of his speech, Borg called for collective commitment to work for a world where every individual can live a free life without any fear or irrelevant discrimination

A total of 47 delegations from 57 countries affiliated with the OSCE are participating in this conference in St. Julian's.

During the opening of this conference, speeches were also given by the Secretary General of the OSCE Helga Schmid, the Director of ODIHR Matteo Meccaci, the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Ambassador Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro, and the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pia Kauma.

On the margins of this conference, Ian Borg also held a number of bilateral meetings. He met with the United States Special Representative for Combating Anti-Semitism Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the United Kingdom Special Envoy for Post-Holocaust Issues Lord Pickles, the Ambassador of Israel Zeev Boker, the Director of ODIHR Matteo Meccaci, and the delegate of the French Ministry for Gender Equality and the Fight Against Discrimination Aurore Bergé