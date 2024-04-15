Mosta residents promise legal action if authorities do not act on 'unauthorised' road near PAMA

Mosta residents have promised legal action in legal letters sent to the Planning Authority (PA) and Transport Malta (TM) to request the closure of a temporary road near the PAMA supermarket.

The residents have stated that they will take legal action if the authorities do not act on the irregular road.

In March, Mosta residents had protested the irregular opening of a temporary road which had been refused by the PA. Despite the refusal, the residents said that Transport Malta and Infrastructure Malta authorised works to begin, resulting in abnormal traffic problems in a residential area.

In legal letters presented by lawyer and Gżira Mayor, Conrad Borg Manché, the road was said to have created considerable disruptions. The letter references Article 70 of the Development Planning Act (CAP.552) which calls for explicit consent from the Planning Authority prior to any similar works.

“The establishment of this provisional access route by governmental entities, conducted in the conspicuous absence of the requisite legal permits, constitutes not only a contravention of this legal provision but also a neglect of the fiduciary duty imposed upon such bodies to maintain regulatory compliance.”

The letter further stated that the works go against the integrity and accountability expected from government bodies, “thus eroding public trust.”

The residents are calling on the PA to take the necessary action to put a stop to the vehicular access, and to bring the area back to its former state.

The letter urges the authorities to, “halt the use of this illicitly established vehicular passage,” promising legal action if no action is taken.