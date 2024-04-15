University of Malta condemns footage of medical students singing and dancing during autopsy

The University of Malta has strongly condemned the actions of visiting medical students who were caught dancing and singing during autopsy examinations in the dissection room of the university.

In a statement on Monday, the university said the students were behaving in an appalling manner during the session, which was organised by an Italian medical institution.

“Surgical and dissection courses are carried out with strict observance of proper decorum for the cadavers. People who decide to leave their bodies to the Department of Anatomy expect nothing less than the highest level of respect and, anything less, is reprehensible.”

The university added that the tutor responsible for these trainees will not be invited again in the future. “The university has already accepted his resignation as Affiliate Associate Professor,” it said.

The footage shows forensic doctors dancing and singing to Play Jouer while a group of carries out a dissection in the background. The video quickly went viral and drew widespread condemnation.

According to Newsbook, the organiser of the course defended the actions in the video, saying it was recorded during a break. He said it was not representative of a judicial autopsy or diagnostic examination, and instead showed a moment of relaxation during an intense training activity.

Despite the apology, the President of the Federazione Nazionale Ordini Medici Chirurghi e Odontoiatri condemned the behaviour and called for disciplinary action against the doctors involved.