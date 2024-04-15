Government refuses to identify Sliema and Gżira public lands encroached by businesses

Government has refused to list the encroachments present in the Sliema and Gżira seafronts.

On Monday, lands minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi issued a response to a parliamentary question by shadow minister for family and social services, Albert Buttigieg.

Buttigieg asked Zrinzo Azzopardi to provide a list of all encroachments along the Sliema and Gżira front, as well as the plans for each encroachment. In response, Zrinzo Azzopardi said that the Lands Authority, “doesn’t authorise the publication of private operators’ details.”

Public outrage over businesses encroaching on public spaces has recently been on the rise, with authorities seemingly failing to regulate the abuse.

Last week, the Ombudsman had said that the Planning Authority’s lack of action encouraged offenders to “do as they please” with regards to tables and chairs in front of the Mellieħa sanctuary.

The Ombudsman had noted that the Authority had been silent when sent questions by the Commissioner.

A few days ago, residents and activists occupied the tables and chairs belonging to the restaurants in question, which are owned by the db Group.

Moviment Graffitti, one of the participating activist groups, said the symbolic action was staged to send a strong message against businesses encroaching on public spaces by placing tables and chairs for commercial purposes.

“[…] the square belongs to the people, and therefore, it is well within their right, and the people’s right, to take it back,” they said in a statement.

A few days ago, residents had also gathered in protest in Valletta, where they addressed obstruction of communal spaces, disorganisation, illegalities and noise pollution in Maltese localities.

The demonstrators also noted that all over the islands, public land is being snatched up by the private sector, resulting in tables and chairs on beaches, pavements and squares.