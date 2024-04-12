Residents, activists occupy outdoor tables and chairs in dB Group’s Mellieħa restaurant

Updated at 11:45am with db Group statement

Residents and activists occupied tables and chairs belonging to the dB Group in Mellieħa’s main square, a day before the Planning Authority hearing that is expected to greenlight the illegalities.

Moviment Graffitti, one of the participating activist groups, said the symbolic action was staged to send a strong message against businesses encroaching on public spaces by placing tables and chairs for commercial purposes.

“[…] the square belongs to the people, and therefore, it is well within their right, and the people’s right, to take it back,” they said in a statement.

During the symbolic action, residents and activists said private businesses have no right to occupy public spaces. They added that this situation is being facilitated by various government authorities, particularly the Planning Authority, the Lands Authority, and the Malta Tourism Authority.

According to the activists, these authorities “are servile to private interests and actively work against the interests of the people”.

Turning towards the dB Group, Moviment Graffitti said authorities are bending backwards to accommodate the company’s interests.

The activists said that dB’s outdoor catering area in the heart of Mellieħa is “totally illegal” as the tables, chairs and umbrellas are not covered by a permit.

“Instead of taking action, the PA let the db Group have its way and do as it pleases. The Ombudsman, whose recommendations went ignored, even reprimanded the authorities for failing to take action, and noted with disbelief how the Planning Authority is encouraging contravenors to do as they please.”

“Not only will it not take action, but it will also help them in avoiding such action. In fact, on the same day that the Ombudsman had warned the PA to issue a stop and enforcement notice against the establishment, the dB Group applied to sanction their illegalities with the PA.”

The activists and residents said this behaviour left them with no choice but to occupy the tables and chairs themselves. If their other demands are not met, they said they will continue carrying out direct actions.

The demands are:

(1) The application (PA/06161/23) of the db Group for the sanctioning of illegal structures on public land is categorically rejected by the PA in the hearing on Friday, April 12.

(2) The applicant should be forced to remove all the structures placed in the square, return the square to the public, and pay heavy fines for the abuse that went on unimpeded for 8 months to the detriment of the Mellieħa community.

(3) Immediate action by the Planning Authority, the Lands Authority and the Malta Tourism Authority is needed to enforce, strengthen and improve the current laws that regulate outdoor catering areas in public spaces in order to reduce abuse and ensure unobstructed, safe and public access.

The organisations that participated in the action are: Moviment Graffitti, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Residenti Melliħin, Għaqda Residenti Slimiżi, Residenti Beltin, Marsaskala Residents Network, Residenti San Pawl il-Baħar.

db reaction

Reacting to the protest action, a spokesperson for the db Group said that "singling out" db Group’s restaurant in Mellieha was "simply an attempt to influence today’s planning decision".

"The restaurant that was criticised by Moviment Graffitti is one of several restaurants serving patrons in the Mellieha piazza. When it opened last summer, the restaurant already had tables and chairs clearance from the Lands department. db Group’s planning application to extend the tables and chairs area is scheduled to be decided today and is recommended for approval. db Group is not receiving or expecting any special treatment. It must be noted that like all the other restaurants in the area, it has an agreement to clear the tables and chairs during religious festivities,” the spokesperson said.