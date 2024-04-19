More than half of workplace deaths in 2022 and 2023 involved the construction sector

More than half of workplace fatalities that occurred between 2022 and 2023 involved people working in the construction industry.

According to data published by the National Statistics Office (NSO), 55% of all fatalities at work occurred in the construction sector. The findings also show that 2022 registered the highest amount of workplace fatalities since 2003, as 15 people lost their lives.

Between 2022 and 2023, all 20 workplace deaths involved men, as the majority of victims were either aged between 25 to 34 years or 55 years and over. Head injuries made up the absolute majority of the cause of deaths, as 90% of fatalities were attributed to it.

Around a third (30%) of workplace fatalities took place within the Southern Harbour district, while a quarter of deaths occurred in the Northern Harbour district.

Maltese nationals made up 60% of occupational deaths between 2022 and 2023, while the remaining 40% were non-EU nationals.

With regards to the construction sector, last February saw the publication of the Jean Paul Sofia inquiry which included several recommendations to address shortcomings in the regulation of the construction sector and enforcement of rules.

Health and safety recommendations were made in light of the known disregard to such measures. The inquiry board had noted that change is needed to ensure everyone in the construction sector knows their responsibility to avoid people shifting the blame to others.

Another recommendation involved giving authority to site safety officers to stop work until any wrongdoing is rectified, as the board called for the OHSA to increase its presence in construction sites.