Updated | BCA issues stop works notice as bricks fall off St Paul's Bay construction site

A number of bricks have fallen off a construction site in St Paul's Bay.

Police told MaltaToday that part of a wall within the construction site fell onto a car, as no injuries were reported.

The accident happened at around 2:00pm in Triq San Pawl, St Paul's Bay.

Meanwhile, the Building and Construction Authority told this newspaper that it has issued a stop works notice immediately following the accident.

Images and footage from the site show a parked car with a crushed rear, as well as moving car which seems to have narrowly escaped being crushed.