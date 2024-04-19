Updated | BCA issues stop works notice as bricks fall off St Paul's Bay construction site
Images and footage from the site show a parked car with a crushed rear, as well as moving car which seems to have narrowly escaped being crushed
A number of bricks have fallen off a construction site in St Paul's Bay.
Police told MaltaToday that part of a wall within the construction site fell onto a car, as no injuries were reported.
The accident happened at around 2:00pm in Triq San Pawl, St Paul's Bay.
Meanwhile, the Building and Construction Authority told this newspaper that it has issued a stop works notice immediately following the accident.
