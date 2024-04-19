menu

Updated | BCA issues stop works notice as bricks fall off St Paul's Bay construction site

matthew_farrugia
19 April 2024, 2:08pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
MaltaToday is informed that no one was injured, although the police were not in a position to officially confirm or deny this

A number of bricks have fallen off a construction site in St Paul's Bay.

Police told MaltaToday that part of a wall within the construction site fell onto a car, as no injuries were reported.

The accident happened at around 2:00pm in Triq San Pawl, St Paul's Bay.

Meanwhile, the Building and Construction Authority told this newspaper that it has issued a stop works notice immediately following the accident.

Images and footage from the site show a parked car with a crushed rear, as well as moving car which seems to have narrowly escaped being crushed.

 

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
