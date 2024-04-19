Tree collapses at Naxxar’s Labour Avenue

A tree has collapsed in Labour Avenue, Naxxar with police urging commuters to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the police said the tree collapsed at around 3:40pm, with Civil Protection Department officials currently on site.

The reason behind the collapse is not yet know to the police, but commuters told this newspaper that it probably collapsed due to the strong winds sweeping the island.

The MET Office on Friday issued a yellow warning, as Malta experiences Gale Force winds of up to Force 7. The yellow warning is valid till 10pm.