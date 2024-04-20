EV registrations up 7%, more charging points planned - Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced that the Government plans to continue investing in more vehicle charging points across the country, as part of a drive to incentivise consumers to switch to electric vehicles.

Speaking at the Michael Debono Ltd showroom during an event celebrating 60 years of partnership between the Maltese car importer and Japanese manufacturing giant, Toyota, Robert Abela said that a 7% increase in registrations of “less-polluting” vehicles in recent months showed that Government incentives were bearing fruit.

Incentivising the switch to environmentally friendly living also gives consumers the opportunity to make important choices and makes these types of vehicles more affordable to Maltese consumers, Abela said, pointing to incentives announced as part of this year’s Budget.

The shift towards more environmentally friendly measures was “not one of convenience, but a strategic move towards Malta’s aim of carbon neutrality,” said the Prime Minister, who also heaped praise on Michael Debono Ltd, for its emphasis on sustainability and diversification into various sectors, as well as its prioritising of the training of its employees, calling the company “another example of successful Maltese entrepreneurship.”

Collective collaboration can help bring about a move towards sustainability in different sectors from which everyone benefits, Abela said.