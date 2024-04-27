Police verifying voting documents as distribution is expected to start on Saturday

Police are currently verifying thousands of voting documents before they are distributed.

Following the documents' authentication process, police officers will start to distributing them door-to-door on Saturday.

The document is essential for voting in the upcoming European and local elections in June.

Starting from Saturday, 27 April, until either Friday, 10 May, or Saturday, 11 May, the police will be delivering the documents daily. One can expect them to knock between 8:00am and 1:00pm and then again from 3:00pm to 9:00pm.

The voting documents will only be given out at the address where one is registered to vote. If there are other registered voters in th household, the documents will go to a responsible person over 16, such as a relative or someone living or working there.

Persons receiving the voting documents will be asked to confirm receipt of the documents by signing on a mobile device provided by the police officer. This replaces the paper register used in the past.

The commission emphasised that electoral law permits political party representatives to accompany the police officer during the delivery. These representatives are supplied with an authorisation tag issued by the Electoral Commission, to be shown on demand.

After the door-to-door delivery ends, undelivered voting documents can be picked up from police stations or local councils.