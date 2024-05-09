Free neutering of bully breed dogs launched in new government pilot project

A pilot project offering free neutering of farm dogs and bully breeds has been launched by the Animal Rights Ministry.

The pilot project will see owners of bully breed and farm dogs offered free neutering of their pets.

The pilot project is part of the ministry’s wider neutering campaign for stray animals.

"Our aim is to continue to protect animal rights. In addition to renewing the neutering campaign for stray cats, we are also looking after the reproduction of certain dog breeds as most of them, unfortunately, end up abandoned," Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said.

Controversy surrounding bully breed dogs raised its head once again earlier this year after 27 bully breed dogs were rescued from a Ħaż-Żebbuġ residence in April.

The rescue saw a number of NGOs and the Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina calling for a temporary ban on the breeding of these dogs to curb their high rate of abandonment.

For more information one can send an email to [email protected] or call from Monday to Friday, between 7am and 1pm, on 22924369.