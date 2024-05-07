PL wants to remove Vitals magistrate from Siġġiewi ghost voters cases

The Labour Party is planning to request the recusal of Magistrate Gabriella Vella from PN-filed cases regarding the registration of 99 voters in a government housing project which is still under construction.

Last month, the PN filed court applications requesting the reversal of registrations for the voters in question. The housing block in question is located in Siġġiewi, a locality which the PL won in the last local council elections by a mere 70-vote advantage.

So far, three people have admitted in court that they do not actually live in the residence where they are registered.

On Tuesday, the PL stated it will intervene in the cases, as it will request the recusal of Magistrate Gabriella Vella from some of the cases.

The magistrate in question has recently been the target of the PL’s and the Prime Minister’s attacks, following her conclusion of the Vitals Global Healthcare inquiry.

In its statement, the PL said the Magistrate refused to recuse herself.

In April, MaltaToday reported that 73% of the 99 voters hail from three localities that form part of housing minister Roderick Galdes’s constituency. Information obtained by MaltaToday shows that no voters were registered as living in the block situated on Triq l-Imdina up until 31 March when the electoral register was published as is normally done every year.

When asked to comment on the allegations, Roderick Galdes said that the issue was a “media spin by MaltaToday.”