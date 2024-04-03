27 bully breed dogs rescued from Ħaż-Żebbuġ residence

Animal Welfare officials rescued 27 bully breed dogs from a Ħaż-Żebbuġ residence after they were being kept in bad and unsanitary conditions.

The dogs, including a litter of puppies, were seized from the house located in Triq Għarram at around 10am.

Sources from the animal rights ministry told this newspaper that officials confiscated the dogs after they received a report. After entering the residence to confirm reports, dogs were found in steel chains and in a bad condition.

Among the confiscated dogs are two female dogs who had just gave birth to puppies.

After the operation which took several hours, the dogs were successfully relocated to housing pens. Some of the dogs need to be administered veterinary care because of the dire conditions they were found in.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina said this was another case of the ongoing issue surrounding bully breeds, insisting a ban on the breeds needs to implemented immediately.

“Should another similar case happen again tomorrow, there will be nowhere to house the dogs. I am informed that it took a massive logistical effort to house the dogs confiscated today,” she said.

In her 2021 end of year report, Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina had called for a nation-wide ban on the importation and breeding of bully breeds. She argued that bull breeds account for many dogs which are abandoned by their owners and thrown out into the streets.

She also insisted that sanctuaries are no longer housing bully breeds as they tend to be more energetic and aggressive than other dogs, and end up not being adopted.

“This is why I want a ban on these breeds,” she said.

Investigatons are ongoing.

