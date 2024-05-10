PN requests urgent meeting with social partners to discuss ‘political instability’ from Vitals scandal

The Nationalist Party has requested an urgent meeting with the members of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) to discuss the political fallout of the Vitals privatization scandal.

In a statement on Friday, the party said many small and medium enterprises have expressed concern with the prime minister’s behaviour, and have emphasized that this could foster serious risks to the economic stability of the country.

Comparing it to Malta’s FATF greylisting, the party said: “Every day we are risking that our country will pass through the same ordeal again, and the reason for all this would be Robert Abela and his government.”

“Since it understands this concern, the Nationalist Party requested an urgent meeting with the MCESD and its members to address these concerns and the challenges of social partners.”

The statement was signed by Ivan Castillo (shadow minister for social dialogue), Robert Cutajar (shadow minister for small enterprises), and Jerome Caruana Cilia (shadow minister for the economy).