Thousands take part in nationwide protests in France against far-right's surge

On Saturday, thousands of people protested against the far-right National Rally (RN) in Paris and all over France in advance of the country's impending snap election.

Following RN's recent surge in the European elections, police estimated that 350,000 people were expected to participate, with 21,000 officers mobilised for the demonstrations called by labor unions, student groups, and rights organisations to oppose the anti-immigration, eurosceptic party.

At least 150 marches were planned in cities such as Marseille, Toulouse, Lyon, and Lille. In Paris, where police reported a turnout of 75,000 people, the march started from Place de La Republique and proceeded through Bastille square, as seven arrests were made in the French capital.

President Emmanuel Macron called for a snap legislative election to be held in two rounds on June 30 and July 7, following his centrist alliance's defeat by the RN in the recent European Parliament elections. With almost 30% of the French vote, the party received nearly twice as many votes as Macron's Renaissance party last week.

According to French surveys, the RN, whose founder has been found guilty on many occasions of antisemitism and racism, is predicted to win the first round of the parliamentary elections.