MaltaToday among four Maltese media outlets banned in Russia

MaltaToday is among four Maltese news outlets which are now banned in Russia.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry said that it would be banning 81 news outlets in a number of EU member states. This, the ministry explained, was being done in response to a European Council decision to ban the broadcast of three Russian media outlets.

This decision, effective today, is aimed at media outlets that Russia accuses of disseminating false information regarding its "special military operation."

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reiterated that this move is a direct reaction to what it perceives as politically motivated actions against Russian journalists and media within the EU. According to Moscow, these actions, which include banning Russian media, are seen as unjustified and have compelled Russia to respond with similar measures.

“Responsibility for such a development of events lies solely with the leadership of the European Union and the countries of this association that supported such a decision.”

Russia argues that these countries have chosen a confrontational path, leaving Moscow with no choice but to implement countermeasures to protect its media outlets and journalists.

The three other Maltese outlets banned in Russia are TVM, Times of Malta and The Malta Independent.