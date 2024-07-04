‘MDMA’ gummies bought on Wolt contained ketamine-like substance

A public awareness alert from the University of Malta’s forensic analysis laboratory has revealed the extent of synthetic chemicals found inside unregulated, yet legally available edibles purchased from the online marketplace Wolt.

The forensic lab, which carries out drug analysis for the police force, said a packet of so-called ‘MDMA gummies’, home-delivered through Wolt, had revealed the presence of a novel synthetic hallucinogen – 2-Fluorodeschloroketamine.

“The ease of obtaining such product makes the situation even more worrying,” the University forensic lab warned in its public alert.

Researchers analysing the gummies, marketed under the names of ‘Speed’ and ‘MDMA’ gummies to allude to the effects of the aforementioned substances, chiefly found the presence of the 2-Fluorodeschloroketamine in the gummies.

Apart from the ingredient not being listed on the packets, the gummies contained theobromine, or xantheose, the cacao plant additive, and muscimol, a potent psychoactive compound found in certain mushrooms, most notably the Amanita muscaria toadstool, commonly known as the fly agaric.

Synthetic hallucinogens are chemically manufactured drugs that mimic the effects of traditional hallucinogens.

These substances are typically employed in the formulation of stimulants and psychoactives such as ketamine or PCP, and LSD, substances that induce altered perception and detachment from reality.

“Recreational consumption of synthetic hallucinogens can lead to significant adverse effects, which include hyperthermia, dehydration, seizures, hallucinations, serotonin syndrome, and cardiac symptoms,” the forensic lab said. “The severe adverse effects associated with synthetic hallucinogens highlight the dangers of these substances, particularly when used recreationally. The risk of serious outcomes, including death, underscores the importance awareness and caution regarding the consumption of these drugs.”

According to the Forensic Analysis Laboratory, diversity on the synthetic cannabis market has increased in recent years, saying it was on the alert for signs of cannabis with low THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis) being adulterated with synthetic cannabinoids.

Synthetic cannabis is presented often as herbs which are adulterated with HHC – hexahydrocannabinol – to mimic the effects of THC. The reason they can be marketed for sale in Malta is that the product, often labelled as being “unsuitable for human consumption” has low levels of THC below 0.2%.

But neither the pharmacology nor the toxicology of HHC in humans has been studied in detail.

HHC is believed to be synthesised from cannabidiol (CBD), which in turn is extracted from hemp. It is then sprayed or mixed with low-THC cannabis. “The newness of these cannabis forms and the lack of empirical evidence means that there is considerable uncertainty about the possible impact of these substances on human health,” the FAL said in its 2023 annual report.

Since HHC products are not regulated, there is no way of understanding the quantity of HHC in a product, whether it will lead to its consumer getting high, or how long that high will last since the process that extracts HHC makes it hard to get a consistent amount, even in the same batch.

In 2023, the FAL analysed a total of 107 drug cases, of which four included over 100 samples, while in one case, 247 samples were tested.

A total of 65kg of cannabis herb was analysed, together with 4.7kg of cocaine, 6kg of heron, 4kg of ketamine, and 1,185 tablets of MDMA, or Ecstasy.

Caritas director flagged gummy case

Caritas director Anthony Gatt flagged the case of the ‘ketamine’ gummies sold on the legal market in an address to a graduation ceremony for substance abusers at its San Blas centre.

Gatt said that in cooperation with University of Malta researchers and colleagues from the substance abuse charity OASI, Caritas had been pushing for a ban on the sale of synthetic cannabis products like HHC being sold in groceries, corner shops and stationeries.

“What’s more, you can buy ‘Speed’ and ‘MDMA’ gummies from Maltese websites,” he told his audience. “A colleague bought them and sent them to the laboratory, and surprise, surprise, there were traces of MDMA (Ecstasy), Ketamine, and Amphetamine! This is a moment where we are truly seeing darkness. We believe there is a solution if there is a will for true enforcement.”